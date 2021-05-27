Cancel
Moreno Valley, CA

17-year-old from Winchester killed in Moreno Valley crash

By Quinn Wilson
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old boy from Winchester was killed Wednesday afternoon, May 26, in Moreno Valley when a speeding car struck his vehicle, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 3:10 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near Day Street and Bay Avenue and found a Ford Edge and a Toyota...

www.dailybulletin.com
