When you wake up from a bad night’s rest, the first thing you generally do is grab a cup of coffee. It’ll help shake off the cobwebs and get you back to feeling a little bit closer to normal. There has even been research showing that, at least temporarily, coffee can offset the negative effects of sleep deprivation. But, as it turns out, this may not be exactly right. According to a new study, while coffee can help overcome a lack of sleep when a person is performing simpler tasks, it may not be of much help with more complicated ones.