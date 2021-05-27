Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Randy Goodenough

Leader-Telegram
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy J. Goodenough, age 65, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home from a lawnmower accident. Randy was born October 8, 1955, in Eau Claire to the late Elmer and Arlene (Glaser) Goodenough. He graduated from North High School with the Class of 1973. Randy worked as a master landscaper. He married Marlene Held-Stamm on October 16, 1991, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; they were coming up on their 30th anniversary this year. Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, watching game shows and taking care of his yard. He loved to race cars at Eau Claire Speedway and drag racing at Amber Green, always representing #73. Randy enjoyed camping, road trips, going on vacation and cruises. He liked to cook out and drink beer. Randy loved to work on projects with his son, Dustin. He was a quiet man with a dry but good sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

www.leadertelegram.com
