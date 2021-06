CHULA VISTA, Calif — The San Diego County Medical Examiner released the name Monday of the victim killed by a street racer in Chula Vista on Saturday night. Fifty-seven-year-old Martha Bertha Villalobos Romo was driving on 3rd Avenue in the city of Chula Vista with her grandchildren, who were 10 and 7 years old, in the back seat when a vehicle that was racing ran through a red light and struck her vehicle.