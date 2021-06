The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has arrested one adult and four juveniles after an armed robbery that police say took place on Langhorne Road this past Friday evening. On June 10, 2021, at 6:37 p.m., officers responded to the 2000-block of Langhorne Road for a report of an assault. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that a juvenile male had been robbed at gunpoint by a group of five individuals and was punched and kicked by others during the incident, according to a recent LPD statement.