May 24 (UPI) -- NASCAR's Chase Elliott continued his dominant run in road races with a victory in the rain-shortened EchoPark Texas Grand Prix on Sunday. Elliott's fifth win of his last six road course appearances came in the 14th race of the Cup Series season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Rain soaked the track from the start of the race and hindered drivers' ability to see and control their cars on the 3.41-mile track.