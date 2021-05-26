newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, MO

CARROLL COUNTY ROADWAY SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED

kmmo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoute C in Carroll County, between Routes D and F, is scheduled to close for two days early next month for the final piece of a culvert-replacement project. Two culverts on that portion of Route C were damaged by flooding in 2019 and replaced in 2020 by contractors from Gene Haile Excavating, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

www.kmmo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carroll County, MO
Government
County
Carroll County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Transportation Department#Missouri Flooding#Modot#October#Route C#Modot#Motorists#Contractors#Schedules#Haile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wakenda Creek at Carrollton. * From late tonight to Tuesday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 17.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying undeveloped areas along the creek begins. * Impact...At 19.1 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the South Main Street bridge over Wakenda Creek. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, South Main Street along with Stonewall Street and Wabash Road on the south side of Carrollton are overtopped by flood waters. Flood waters also threaten businesses in low-lying areas near the creek. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Wakenda Creek Carrollton 16.0 12.2 Sun 7pm 15.3 15.3 8.2
Carrollton, MOKMZU

CCAD Board to meet publicly Thursday evening

CARROLLTON — The Carroll County Ambulance District Board will have an open meeting Thursday night. On the agenda are budget corrections and the discussion of an electrical bid for a generator. New business for the evening includes I.T. services and updating bank information. Director Joe Campbell will give a report before the floor is opened for public comment and questions.
Carroll County, MOkttn.com

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces new Chief Executive Officer

Carroll County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors announces Scott Thoreson has accepted the position as CCMH’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2021. “We had an extremely difficult decision to make due to the number of highly qualified candidates we interviewed,” said Rex Buhrmester, CCMH Board of Directors president. “Jeff has set this hospital on a steady path, and we believe Scott is the right man to guide this hospital through the next stage. His many years of experience in rural healthcare and his focus on community align with everything CCMH has worked to achieve.”
Carroll County, MOKMZU

Carroll County Memorial Hospital names new CEO

CARROLLTON — Carroll County Memorial Hospital has named its new CEO. When Jeff Tindle retires in June, Scott Thoreson will step into the position. Thoreson is from Springfield, Minnesota, where he was the administrator of the Mayo Clinic Health System for 26 years. As administrator he oversaw 200 employees and a budget similar to CCMH. The hospital says Thoreson’s experience in rural health and his focus on community aligns with CCMH’s values.
Carroll County, MOkchi.com

Carroll County Culvert Replacement

A culvert replacement will close a portion of Route DD Wednesday. Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will replace a culvert on Route DD, west of Norborne, Wednesday. The road will be closed between County Road 111 and Route JJ from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.
Carroll County, MOKMZU

CCAD swearing in new board members Thursday evening

CARROLLTON, Mo. — Carroll County Ambulance District is conducting an executive and public board meeting Thursday, May 6. Their agenda lists briefing board members to the legal actions that are ongoing. Due to open investigations, the agenda states they cannot be discussed in an open meeting. Missouri Attorney General Eric...