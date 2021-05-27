Victims in San Jose mass shooting identified
Authorities have identified the eight people killed on Wednesday morning during a mass shooting at a light-rail yard in San Jose, California. The victims are Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63. Several people were injured, and one remains in critical condition at a local hospital.theweek.com