San Jose, CA

Victims in San Jose mass shooting identified

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 13 days ago
Authorities have identified the eight people killed on Wednesday morning during a mass shooting at a light-rail yard in San Jose, California. The victims are Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63. Several people were injured, and one remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

