Emerald Isle, NC

Covid-19 vaccinations available for ages 12-17

emeraldisle-nc.org
 3 days ago

The Carteret County Health Department will offer COVID vaccines to teens ages 12 to 17 to reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19 and prevent virus-related hospitalization and death. Individuals who wish to make an appointment for their teen to receive the vaccine can call 252-728-8550 and select Option 2. Appointments for vaccine clinics will continue to be held on Fridays at the Health Department located at 3820A Bridges Street in Morehead City.

www.emeraldisle-nc.org
