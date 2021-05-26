Covid-19 vaccinations available for ages 12-17

Emerald Isle EMS is offering a subscription program to help offset the cost of an ambulance transport. Your annual subscription of $50 covers the direct costs of ambulance services not paid by your insurance. The $50 covers two people: the head of household, along with one other person. You may include others living in the household for an additional $10 each. Your subscription begins two days after receipt of application, payment, and acceptance by the Town of Emerald Isle's EMS Department and expires on June 30th, 2022. There will be no refunds for cancelled or forfeited memberships. Those who subscribed for the 2020-21 fiscal year will be covered through June 30, 2021, and are eligible for renewal.