Braves fall 9-5 in rain-soaked loss to Red Sox

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves enjoyed a .500 record for all of one day, falling to the Red Sox 9-4 in a rain-soaked finale that saw Boston score seven unanswered runs just before the tarp was rolled out. The teams convened after a lengthy delay, only to see Boston tack on two more before closing things out.

www.chatsports.com
