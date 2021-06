The Cleveland offense has been largely unimpressive this season. By most metrics, they’re near the bottom of the overall team rankings. Their 85 wRC+ as a team, for instance, ranks 27th in the game, and their team OBP of .295 is tied for second-last in baseball. The two bats that were expected to do well in that lineup have done just that as Jose Ramirez has been his usual excellent self that we’ve come to know over the years, and Franmil Reyes was doing his usual slugging and even showing new levels of power before he landed on the injured list with an oblique injury. Other than those two, there hasn’t been much else for fans to get excited for.