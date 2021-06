Boston College lacrosse’s National Championship title game told the tale of two very different halves. The back-and-forth, hard-nosed battle of the first half, complete with five lead changes, became a distant memory when BC emerged from the locker room to control the game on both ends of the field in the second half. After leading by just one at halftime, BC emerged victorious with a 16-10 win, good for its first ever NCAA Championship. Here are five pivotal moments in the Eagles’ program-defining win: