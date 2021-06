A good party dip has a gravitational pull no one can resist. Test this theory yourself by setting out one (or all) of these classic homemade dips and watch what happens. Just be sure you've got plenty of dippers on hand because these dips are so good, people might start eating them by the spoonful. Nicole McLaughlin, aka NicoleMcmom, shares five of her favorite quick and easy dips made from scratch and guaranteed to get any party off the ground. Check out the video up top and scroll down to get the recipes.