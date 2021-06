There are two roles performed in our society that have the biggest influence on the overall health of our socioeconomic position in the world. It is not government, the military or education. These two roles influence all of these and have a direct effect on the overall health and success or failure of each. One is the mother and the other the father. And with Father’s Day this weekend, I want to acknowledge and salute all the fathers out there who invest so much into their children and thus into the future of our society.