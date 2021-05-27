2021 Black High School Graduation Rites of Passage offers celebration, entertainment, scholarships

Even before he turned his tassel from right to left, Red Canyon High School senior Phillip Gallegos showed he’s ready to walk confidently into the rest of his life. Gallegos delivered the senior message at Friday’s graduation ceremony at 4 Eagle Ranch for students of both Red Canyon and World Academy. Gallegos talked about what he and other students had lived through in getting to graduation day, but also put a strong focus on the future. That’s an often-overlooked part of graduation, which is an end, but an even more significant beginning.