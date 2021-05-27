2021 Black High School Graduation Rites of Passage offers celebration, entertainment, scholarships
Actor, stand-up comedian and game show host Cedric The Entertainer, actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Steve Harvey Show”), television host and author Shaun Robinson and actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is The New Black”) join the list of stellar celebrities who’ll be empowering and inspiring Black high school students during their one-of-a-kind “2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage” celebration.defendernetwork.com