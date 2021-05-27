Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

2021 Black High School Graduation Rites of Passage offers celebration, entertainment, scholarships

By Defender News Service
defendernetwork.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor, stand-up comedian and game show host Cedric The Entertainer, actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Steve Harvey Show”), television host and author Shaun Robinson and actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is The New Black”) join the list of stellar celebrities who’ll be empowering and inspiring Black high school students during their one-of-a-kind “2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage” celebration.

defendernetwork.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Rites Of Passage#College Students#High School Musical#High School Students#Musical Comedy#The Black College Expo#Scholarship Presentations#Entertainment#Student Recognitions#Academic Achievers#Musical Performances#Community#Financial Awards#New Black#Stars#Stellar Celebrities#Nationwide#Well Known Celebrities#Highlights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

‘Be the buffalo’: Steamboat High School celebrates 1st in-person graduation since pandemic

The Class of 2021 will be the most closely watched graduating class in history, according to Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks. As he addressed Steamboat Springs High School’s in-person commencement ceremony Saturday morning, Meeks noted it is this class, being the first to fully experience a senior year during a global pandemic then a transition to a more normal sense, that will forever be impacted.
MinoritiesPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Black Celebrities aim to inspire Black High School students during a once-in-a-lifetime “Rites Of Passage” celeb ration. The event applauds Black students’ excellence and academic achievers.

(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES, CA: Actor, Stand-Up Comedian and Game Show Host Cedric The Entertainer, Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Steve Harvey Show”), Television Host and Author Shaun Robinson and Actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is The New Black”) join the list of stellar celebrities who’ll be empowering and inspiring Black High School students during their one-of- a-kind Rites Of Passage celebration. The virtual graduation will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST). The event will laud Black students’ excellence while celebrating Black pride, unity, and diversity.
Eagle, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Red Canyon High School celebrates this year’s in-person graduation

Even before he turned his tassel from right to left, Red Canyon High School senior Phillip Gallegos showed he’s ready to walk confidently into the rest of his life. Gallegos delivered the senior message at Friday’s graduation ceremony at 4 Eagle Ranch for students of both Red Canyon and World Academy. Gallegos talked about what he and other students had lived through in getting to graduation day, but also put a strong focus on the future. That’s an often-overlooked part of graduation, which is an end, but an even more significant beginning.
High Schoolthenewirmonews.com

High school graduations scheduled

In-person graduation ceremonies will be held in a somewhat normal setting June 18 and June 19 at the four high schools in Lexington-Richland District 5. The district is asking graduates to limit the number of guests to no more than six, an increase from an earlier announcement that limited the number to four.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Summit High School seniors elated to celebrate graduation together

With challenges come new opportunities. That was the theme of Summit High School’s graduation ceremony Saturday, May 29, when about 200 seniors earned their diplomas. The ceremony marked the culmination of a year spent adapting to COVID-19 health restrictions and spending most of the year learning in a hybrid in-person and at-home format. During the school year, Summit High and its students, staff and parents had to acclimate to ever-changing circumstances, and the graduation ceremony left many in bright spirits as it marked one of the first in-person events of the school year.
Charitiesnews9.com

Local Nonprofit Providing College Scholarships To Single Parents

Local nonprofit, the single parent scholarship program is making college dreams become a reality. According to The Institute for Women’s Policy Research report there are 22,000 single Oklahoma mothers are enrolled in college. Only 8% percent of those are expected graduate. That’s why in 2016 Ellen Ingram started the single...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRPS offers more tickets to high school graduations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Tuesday that more tickets will be available to family and friends for upcoming high school graduation ceremonies. Students will now receive up to six tickets total. The change comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new epidemic order that removes COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor venues.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

Elk Grove Unified high schools celebrate graduating seniors with in-person ceremonies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been quite a year for high school seniors, learning throughout the 2020-21 school year in the midst of a pandemic. But now, seniors from Elk Grove high schools are graduating, and they deserve all of the applause they can get. With 4,500 graduating seniors, the school district is still keen on doing in-person ceremonies, and as such, has made plans to accommodate graduates and their families while staying safe amid the ongoing pandemic.
Posted by
JC Post

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School celebrates graduation

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School students received diplomas, scholarships, and were recognized for their achievements at a graduation ceremony on the twenty second of May. Friends, Family, and staff gathered at St. Francis Xavier Church at 2:00pm to support the Class of 2021. The ceremony included, prayer, readings, words of encouragement from the guest speaker, Alex Becker, presentation of scholarships, speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as a slide show, and concluded with the presentation of diplomas.
High Schoolabc17news.com

High school students organize their own prom

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The graduating class of 2021 has overcome a lot to make it to the finish line. But when some students at Roseville Area High School found out a normal senior prom wasn’t happening, they got creative. “I never knew how much I would take a regular school...
EducationHarvard Crimson

BGLTQ Students Celebrated in Lavender Graduation Ceremonies

Harvard College's Office of BGLTQ Student Life — located in Grays Hall — hosts an annual Lavender Graduation each May. By Charles K. Michael. Harvard College’s Office of BGLTQ Student Life hosted its annual Lavender Graduation — a ceremony to honor the achievements of BGLTQ students — for more than 40 graduating seniors Sunday evening.
High SchoolHerald-Dispatch

Spring Valley seniors say farewell at graduation

Following a teacher strike, a global pandemic and even attending school with parts of the roof missing at one point, Spring Valley High School seniors celebrated their last time together as a class during the 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday. Senior Lillian Akers told the seniors they have grown throughout their...
High Schoolresidentnews.net

Assumption’s middle school students perform at Rock “OUT” music concert

Assumption Catholic School’s music teacher Katie Rewa employed her creativity to assemble an outdoor concert on the Rosary Stage, inviting middle school students to perform. They wore their favorite costumes, brought their favorite instruments, and sang their favorite songs for the show. Two separate performances were held. One was to...