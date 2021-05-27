Cancel
Cool weather heading into the holiday weekend

By Jared Piepenburg
pinejournal.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRain showers will slide through the southern half of the Northland today. It will be chilly where the rain showers line up with temperatures around five to ten degrees warmer up in northern Minnesota. Expect a very chilly start to Friday morning. Temps will hit the lower 30s and only warm into the 50s Friday afternoon. Saturday is looking dry with a high near 60, but there is a slight chance of showers returning for Sunday and Monday.

