Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Erie man faces trial in connection with West Mead burglary

By Mike Crowley Meadville Tribune
Posted by 
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nnyaq_0aCr4dBa00

An Erie man accused of participating in a break-in at a West Mead Township home and stealing items worth approximately $1,200 is headed to trial on 14 charges, including nine felonies.

Anthony Zaki Myers Jr., 21, of 824 Pennsylvania Ave., waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday.

Two other men were initially charged as co-defendants in the Jan. 22 burglary of a shotgun valued at $740 and numerous gold necklaces and other items of jewelry.

Jordan Ruiz Rodriguez, 21, of 603 E. 13th St., Erie, waived his preliminary hearing before Pendolino on May 20 and will head to trial during the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Rodriguez faces the same 14 charges as Myers.

The case against Bruce Melvin Asbury III, 22, of Erie, which also involved the same 14 charges, was withdrawn by prosecutors during a preliminary hearing before Pendolino on May 7.

According to the criminal complaint, the front door of a residence in the 1000 block of Render Avenue was forced open on Jan. 22, causing damage worth $500. Three second-floor rooms were ransacked, and an Ithaca 12-gauge shotgun and a variety of jewelry, coins and watches were taken.

Surveillance video collected by police from neighboring homes alerted authorities to a white Ford Explorer in connection with the break-in.

When Meadville Police Department seized and later searched such a vehicle occupied by Myers, Rodriguez and Asbury, several of the missing items were discovered, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police.

Myers and Rodriguez face felony charges for burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to receive stolen property, and illegal possession of firearms. They also face misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, criminal mischief, and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and a summary charge for criminal trespass.

Collectively, the charges amount to a maximum possible 112 years and 90 days jail imprisonment and fines totaling $250,300.

Myers remains in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. Rodriguez is being held in Erie County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

The Meadville Tribune

The Meadville Tribune

Meadville, PA
908
Followers
96
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Meadville Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
West Mead Township, PA
City
Meadville, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Meadville, PA
Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Burglary#Felony Theft#Felony Charges#Criminal Charges#District Court#Erie County Jail#Man#Misdemeanor Charges#Pennsylvania Ave#Criminal Mischief#Co Defendants#Criminal Trespass#Criminal Conspiracy#Stolen Property#Preliminary Hearing#Illegal Possession#Faces#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

More thefts from vehicles reported

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry recently responded to a couple of incidents involving thefts from vehicles with multiple items taken from around the area. Police reported in a news release that, sometime between May 10 and May 13 on Brown Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, a shotgun, air rifle and prescription sunglasses were stolen out of an unlocked 2004 Ford F-350.
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Pennsylvania Statewdadradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN STARTS TODAY

A campaign aimed at enforcing car safety for children gets underway today. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that the “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run until June 6, and its focus is geared towards educating parents on car seat safety. Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said that car seat safety is critical in case of a crash, but there are ways for parents to monitor their child’s seat.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

Local man faces hearing for alleged damage, threats

A Meadville man faces a preliminary hearing next month on multiple charges for allegedly causing damage at two city residences and threatening a man in late April. Rico M. Cummings, 26, of 74 Lincoln Ave., has a preliminary hearing June 23 on Meadville Police Department charges of terroristic threats, resisting arrest and criminal mischief, and summary counts of harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing a city officer.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

County courts

• Jessica Lynn Parker, 20, of 22052 U.S. Highway 322, East Fairfield Township, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. She is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of retail theft for a Feb. 18 incident in which she allegedly took at jacket valued at $26 from a store in the Downtown Mall in Meadville. Charges against Parker were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is free on unsecured bail of $1,000.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF ...

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA – ORPHANS’ COURT DIVISION. In Re: First and Interim Account for the Trust Established Under Agreement of Michael J. Vaughan, Deceased, Dated 11/05/1968, Stated by PNC Bank, National Association, Trustee. No. OC 2021-0050. Notice is hereby given, that the First...
Seneca, PAerienewsnow.com

Man Arrested After Illegally Entering Seneca High School

An investigation is underway at Seneca High School after a disoriented man entered a hallway while students were entering the building from school buses on Thursday morning, Wattsburg Area School District officials announced in a news release. The unidentified man entered through a student entrance and was stopped by staff...