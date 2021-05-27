Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Dansby Swanson's RBI double

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Atp#Russian#Clay#Monte Carlo#Lyon#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennissemoball.com

Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva

GENEVA (AP) -- Pablo Andujar set up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer at the Geneva Open by beating Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4 on Monday. Federer is set to face the 75th-ranked Andujar on Tuesday evening in Geneva where persistent rain has fallen for several days and is forecast through the weekend.
Tennislastwordonsports.com

ATP Lyon Open Day 3 Predictions Including Gael Monfils vs Lloyd Harris

With the French Open now just a week away, every player in the draw at the ATP Lyon Open will surely be determined to make their mark. Day three features eight matches on the schedule and, as always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti. But who will book their place in the second round?
Tennissportschatplace.com

Geneva Open: Roger Federer vs. Pablo Andujar 5/18/21 Tennis Prediction

Pablo Andujar vs. Roger Federer - 2021 Geneva Open Second Round. TV: ESPN (US); Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Roger Federer (1) meets Pablo Andujar in the second round of the 2021 Geneva Open on Tuesday, May 18th 2021. Will Pablo...
TennisBirmingham Star

Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome triumph

Rafael Nadal remained third in the ATP rankings published on Monday despite seeing off Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title at the weekend. Spaniard Nadal set down a key marker on Sunday, two weeks out from the defence of his Roland Garros crown with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 over Djokovic, who stays top of the rankings.
TennisJanesville Gazette

ATP Schedule

Jan. 4-13 2021 — Antalya Open, HO (Alex de Minaur) Jan. 4-13 2021 — Delray Beach Open, HO (Hubert Hurkacz) Jan. 31-7 2021 — Murray River Open, HO (Jannik Sinner) Jan. 30-Feb. 7 — Great Ocean Road Open, HO (Daniel Evans) Feb. 6-14 2021 — New York Open, HO. Feb....
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Rene Rivera: Smacks RBI double

Rivera went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a run scored in a 6-5 win over Toronto in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader. The catcher sparked Cleveland's rally with an RBI double in the sixth inning to plate Yu Chang. Rivera then scored the team's second run on an Amed Rosario single. Through 25 plate appearances, Rivera has two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and no home runs. The backup catcher isn't expected to challenge Austin Hedges for a larger share of playing time.
TennisJanesville Gazette

WTA Belgrade Results

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Belgrade at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Homers again Thursday

Swanson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Nationals. Swanson was part of a four-run sixth inning Thursday by swatting his 10th home run of the season. The 27-year-old extended his hit streak to 12 games, and he's now homered in back-to-back contests.
MLBWDEF

Dansby Swanson Stays Red Hot in Atlanta’s 5-1 Win Over Washington

ATLANTA (AP) – Dansby Swanson continued his power surge by hitting a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 5-1. Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start of the season, allowed only one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He walked five batters with five strikeouts. Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in the streak, including in back-to-back games against Washington. The homer landed about halfway up the left-field seats. Ozzie Albies drove in two runs with three hits.
Tennisatptour.com

Shapovalov Handed Tricky Stuttgart Path; Hurkacz, Felix In Bottom Half

Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime all headline at the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, which heralds the start of the grass-court swing on Tuesday. Shapovalov, who reached his third ATP Tour final at the Gonet Geneva Open (l. to Ruud) prior to Roland Garros, features in the top half of the draw alongside fourth seed Alex de Minaur and fifth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili. Shapovalov has an 0-2 record against both players in their ATP Head2Head series.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Dansby Swanson records 500th hit as Braves handle Nationals

Dansby Swanson made his 500th career hit a memorable one, a two-run homer that capped a four-run rally and sent the Atlanta Braves to a 5-1 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday. The shortstop drilled his 10th home run into the left-field bleachers in the sixth inning, extending...
Tennisatptour.com

Cilic Moves Into Stuttgart Second Round

Marin Cilic recorded his first victory of the grass-court season on Tuesday as he overcame German youngster Rudolf Molleker 7-5, 6-3 to move into the second round at the MercedesCup in Stuttgart. The Croatian, who lost to Roger Federer in the second round at Roland Garros last week, fired 20...
TennisPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Tsitsipas beats Medvedev to reach French Open SF

PARIS — (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):. Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached the French Open semifinals for the second year in a row. The No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in Court Philippe Chatrier on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old...
Tennisatptour.com

Cabal/Farah Set Up Herbert/Mahut Semi-Final At Roland Garros

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah have reached the Roland Garros semi-finals for the fourth time in the past five years (also 2017, ’19-20) after the top-seeded Colombians scraped past ninth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau 6-2, 6-7(3), 7-5 in two hours and 29 minutes on Tuesday. Cabal and...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Colin Moran: Hits RBI double in return

Moran (groin) went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Miami. The first baseman knocked in Pittsburgh's lone run with his double to plate Adam Frazier in the first inning. Moran missed four weeks with left groin discomfort. He's slashing a strong .296/.349/.470 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base across 126 plate appearances. He is likely to resume his role as Pittsburgh's everyday first baseman.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Zverev canters into maiden French Open semi-final

Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the French Open semi-finals for the first time. After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered.