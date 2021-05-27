Cancel
Albies, Riley move higher in Braves lineup in absence of Ozuna

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves shuffled some guys around to account for the absence of Marcell Ozuna. The Braves lineup was dealt a significant blow on Tuesday as left fielder Marcell Ozuna dislocated two fingers while sliding into third base. Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley will each move up one spot in the order, batting third and fourth, respectively. Ender Inciarte draws the start in center field as Guillermo Heredia slides over to left field. Here is the full lineup:

Austin Riley
Marcell Ozuna
Ozuna
Ender Inciarte
Ozzie Albies
#Braves
