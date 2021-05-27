Albies, Riley move higher in Braves lineup in absence of Ozuna

As the Braves look to earn the series split against the Red Sox in Atlanta, they are once again making a significant adjustment to the lineup. Manager Brian Snitker is once again looking at the idea of Abraham Almonte in the cleanup spot in the lineup. As Almonte moves up, Austin Riley moves down to fifth and Dansby Swanson moves down to sixth. Though this easily is one of many examples as to how far off the rails this season has been so far for Atlanta, Almonte has been one of the more consistent bats in the Braves lineup recently. He currently has a .915 OPS, with a .987 OPS against right handers. While no one expects this type of production to last, Snitker seems to feel a bit of change currently could warrant a bit more consistency from the lineup as a whole.