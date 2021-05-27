Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ben Simmons leads 76ers past Wizards in Game 2

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELYYH_0aCr4UBv00

Ben Simmons had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Joel Embiid added 22 points and seven rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers took a 2-0 series lead with a 120-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Tobias Harris contributed 19 points and nine rebounds for the top-seeded Sixers. Furkan Korkmaz added 13 points and Matisse Thybulle registered five blocked shots and four steals off the bench. Seth Curry, however, limped to the locker room with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter with an ankle injury and didn’t return.

Game 3 will be held Saturday at Washington.

Bradley Beal led the eighth-seeded Wizards with 33 points, while Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford added 11 each. Less than two minutes into the fourth, Russell Westbrook (10 points, 11 assists) appeared to injure his right ankle and was helped to the locker room. Just as Westbrook went under the tunnel, a fan appeared to drop popcorn on Westbrook and he had to be restrained by Wizards personnel from confronting the fan.

Ish Smith chipped in with 10, but Davis Bertans went scoreless and fouled out.

After the Sixers moved ahead 53-46, Beal made 1 of 2 free throws to pull Washington within six with 4:30 left in the second.

Harris scored in the lane with 2:02 remaining for a 61-54 Sixers advantage. Earlier in the quarter, Harris appeared to tweak his left ankle, but he returned soon after.

The Sixers were led by Harris and Simmons with 16 points apiece as they moved ahead 71-57 at halftime. They shot 62 percent from the field.

Beal paced the Wizards with 24 by the half and 17 coming in the second.

When Embiid dropped in his third 3-pointer, this time from the top of the key with 6:57 left in the third, the Sixers extended their advantage to 85-65.

The game became chippy early in the fourth after Bertans fouled Dwight Howard. Westbrook and Howard had words and Howard was given a technical foul.

Tyrese Maxey (10 points) gave the Sixers a spark as they pulled ahead by 24, 107-83, with 7:58 to go in the fourth.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star ‘doubtful’ for Game 5 against the Wizards

The 76ers lost Joel Embiid during their Game 4 loss to the Wizards, and now it looks like he might be out for Game 5 as well. Embiid exited the game in the first quarter a couple of minutes after taking a hard fall while driving to the basket against Robin Lopez. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Embiid is ‘doubtful’ for Game 5 against the Wizards.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Angelo Cataldi Declares War on Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double in the Sixers’ Game 5, series-clinching win over the Washington Wizards. It was a really good performance. He started as a small ball five in Joel Embiid’s absence and did what he does well – distribute the ball, play tough defense, and move his team in transition. He went 5-8 from the free throw line, an improvement over recent outings, and forced Scott Brooks to abandon a first-half “Hack-a-Simmons” routine.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

76ers-Hawks: Why Ben Simmons’ low-scoring Game 2 reinforces concerns for Sixers moving forward

In many ways, the only question that mattered coming into the 76ers-Hawks second-round series was how Joel Embiid would play, or whether he would play at all, on a torn right meniscus. Two games in, we have our answer. He’s fine. Embiid went for a career playoff high 40 points on Tuesday, and the Sixers defeated the Hawks 118-102 to even the series 1-1 heading to Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Hawks' McMillan Talks Challenge of Preparing for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons might face a lot of scrutiny on social media for his lack of shooting, but his peers don't think of him any less. While Simmons certainly has flaws in his game, his teammates, head coach, and even his opponents make it clear that he's a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball.
NBANBC Washington

How to Watch NBA 2K League: Wizards District Gaming Vs. 76ers GC

How to watch NBA 2K League: Wizards District Gaming vs. 76ers GC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The real-life Wizards may have seen their season come to a finish this month, but their virtual counterparts are off to a strong start in their stead. Wizards District Gaming began its...
NBAYardbarker

Sixers' Ben Simmons Has Wizards HC Scott Brooks' Support for DPOY

The Philadelphia 76ers have two players who have been named finalists for seasonal awards this year. Center Joel Embiid is one of three finalists for MVP, while Ben Simmons is one of three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year. While Embiid's MVP campaign might've been affected by his string...
NBAtheScore

This is Ben Simmons' moment

The Philadelphia 76ers were having something close to a dream season. With Joel Embiid playing at an MVP level and Ben Simmons working his way into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, they finished with the league's second-ranked defense, snared the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and gave themselves a straightforward route to the conference finals, with a puncher's chance to win the whole thing.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Ben Simmons' Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers Hawks Game

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday in Philadelphia. Before the game, the official 76ers Twitter account shared photos of their players entering the arena, and the pre-game outfit of Simmons can be seen in a post embedded below. The Philadelphia...
NBAPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Ben Simmons Aggressiveness and How it Will Decide the Series

Ben Simmons has proven how elite of a defender he has become, but for some reason Doc Rivers trusted Danny Green to guard Atlanta’s dynamic guard Trae Young in Game 1. Anybody who watched that game saw how easily Young was beating Green and creating easy baskets for himself or teammates. At one point the entire Hawks team was shooting well above 65% in the game and left fans wondering what the hell the Sixers plan was to slow them down. Fans logical question was simply, why not use Ben Simmons?
NBAUSA Today

NBA playoff prop bets: Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons props for 6/8/2021

The Philadelphia 76ers take to the court Tuesday for a night of NBA Playoff basketball with no shortage of betting opportunities. Let’s focus in on Ben Simmons’ prop bets and lines for his upcoming outing. The over/under for Simmons’ points in Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks is 15.5. Simmons...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Says He Wants To Guard Trae Young In Game 2

Trae Young once again was a nightmare for his rivals on Sunday afternoon. The Atlanta Hawks young star torched the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Semifinals, dropping 35 on Danny Green. The Hawks suffered more than necessary and almost blew a 20+ lead. Trae and co. did...
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Philadelphia 76ers | Game Recap: Wizards 122, Sixers 114

Led by Russell Westbrooks 19 points, 14 assists and Playoff career-high 21 rebounds, the No. 8 seed Wizards defeated the No. 1 seed 76ers, 122-114, in Game 4. Bradley Beal added a game-high 27 points for the Wizards in the victory, while Tobias Harris tallied 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the 76ers in the losing effort. The 76ers lead this best-of-seven series, 3-1, with Game 5 taking place on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
NBAcbslocal.com

Slowing Down Trae Young Top Priority For Ben Simmons, Sixers In Game 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Game 2 of the Sixers-Hawks series is in on Tuesday in Philadelphia and containing Trae Young is among the adjustments the 76ers need to make. Young went off against the 76ers in the Hawks’ 128-124 Game 1 win on Sunday. He scored 35 points, with 25 of...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Confident Sixers Can Bounce Back Game 2 vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Sunday afternoon's Game 1 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks with everything in their favor. With home-court advantage on their side, the Sixers were favored to take down the fifth-seeded Hawks. But Atlanta came in ready to play. During the first half, the Hawks achieved a lead...
NBAava360.com

Game 1 was a 'great loss' for Clippers, Ben Simmons just doesn't care — Colin | NBA | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Clippers fell in Game 2 to the Utah Jazz, but Colin Cowherd believes this was the best single loss by any team in the playoff. Watch as Colin makes a case for Kawhi Leonard's Clippers to defeat Donovan Mitchell's Utah Jazz in 6. Plus, Colin breaks has changed his position on Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Hear why Colin would take Embiid over Simmons, who seems too cool to care.