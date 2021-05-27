Cancel
From Paris with Love

By Monster Children
Monster Children
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The sunrise is never far behind the mountain.’. This is, as skater and Rassvet co-founder Tolia Titaev has previously stated, the motto and driving force behind the brand he jointly runs. Though it may seem clipped at first glance, it’s a principle that speaks volumes about the optimism of the community it represents. Titaev wants to bring the creative scene of Moscow—including, of course, its boundlessly energetic skate scene—into a brighter spotlight. This is where the genesis of Rassvet lies.

