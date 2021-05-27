From Paris with Love

‘The sunrise is never far behind the mountain.’. This is, as skater and Rassvet co-founder Tolia Titaev has previously stated, the motto and driving force behind the brand he jointly runs. Though it may seem clipped at first glance, it’s a principle that speaks volumes about the optimism of the community it represents. Titaev wants to bring the creative scene of Moscow—including, of course, its boundlessly energetic skate scene—into a brighter spotlight. This is where the genesis of Rassvet lies.