Minorities

Panther Athletic Pride

By Unified Classroom
wsesu.net
 17 days ago

Panther "Paw" Pride Night on the Weathersfield Athletics fields June 3rd, Grades K – 4: 5:30pm – 6:15pm & Grades 5 – 8: 6:15pm – 7:00pm. All students and families interested in learning about sports (not just those who have played this year) at Weathersfield are welcome to a community gathering to put their "Paw" on the Athletics Shed. We will create a "Paw Print" station, where students will be able to dip one hand into white paint, place their "Paw Print" on the shed, and wash their hands. We have hopes that this will be a tradition we will build on for future years to come, and a fantastic way to wrap-up the school year with all our athletes.

ws.wsesu.net
