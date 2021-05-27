High School Roundup: Bonita baseball shocks Ayala, knocks of Division 1’s top-ranked team with seventh inning rally

Bonita 4, Ayala 3: The Palomares league title wasn’t on the line, that already belongs to Ayala, but Bonita served notice with one of the biggest upsets of the season, knocking off the CIF Southern Section Division 1’s top-ranked team, handing Ayala (20-2) its second loss of the season. Bonita’s Devon Diaz made it all possible by singling home Logan Corthell and Travis Riggs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the tying and winning run, ending Ayala’s 16-game winning streak. Bearcats pitcher Luke Mistone allowed three runs in six hits and struck out six to earn the decision.