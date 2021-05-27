Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High School Roundup: Bonita baseball shocks Ayala, knocks of Division 1’s top-ranked team with seventh inning rally

By James Escarcega
Pasadena Star-News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBonita 4, Ayala 3: The Palomares league title wasn’t on the line, that already belongs to Ayala, but Bonita served notice with one of the biggest upsets of the season, knocking off the CIF Southern Section Division 1’s top-ranked team, handing Ayala (20-2) its second loss of the season. Bonita’s Devon Diaz made it all possible by singling home Logan Corthell and Travis Riggs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the tying and winning run, ending Ayala’s 16-game winning streak. Bearcats pitcher Luke Mistone allowed three runs in six hits and struck out six to earn the decision.

www.pasadenastarnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Arizona#Rancho Cucamonga#Spartans#Baseline League#Cougars#Oilers#Moors#Almont League#Swordsmen#Del Rey League#Diamond Ranch 0#Panthers#Valle Vista League#Eagles#Glendale 0#Alta Loma#Glendora 2 Softball#Knights#Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

NCHSAA baseball, wrestling playoffs begin today | High School Roundup

Multiple area schools are set to compete in North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoff tournaments this week. The NCHSAA released the baseball brackets for its four classifications Sunday afternoon. The first round is set to be completed by this evening. In the Class 1A tournament, Perquimans County (12-2,...
Buffalo, MNWest Central Tribune

Amateur Baseball Roundup: Buffalo's big inning helps beat Litchfield

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Bulldogs used a six-run sixth inning to beat the Litchfield Blues 10-4 on Wednesday night in a North Star League game. Noah Christenson went 3-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a walk for Buffalo. J.D. O’Donnell was 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base for the Bulldogs.
Sparta, WIJanesville Gazette

High school sports roundup: Sparta baseball team upsets West Salem

Jun. 17—WEST SALEM — A six-run sixth inning lifted the third-seeded Sparta High School baseball team to a 9-6 victory over top-seeded West Salem in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Wednesday night. Nick Kent was 4 for 5 with three RBI, while Hayden Brueggeman was 2 for 4...
Fort Dodge, IATimes-Republican

Fort Dodge rallies past MHS baseball in 8 innings

FORT DODGE — Eli Elsbecker’s two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning punctuated Fort Dodge’s 12-10 CIML Iowa Conference triumph over the Marshalltown baseball team here Wednesday night. The second game, which Fort Dodge led 12-0 through two innings, was called off due to a lengthy...
Nantucket, MAcapecodtimes.com

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Richards leads Martha's Vineyard baseball to shutout win

Isaac Richards pitched 7 innings, allowed 1 hit, 3 walks and struck out 13 for Martha's Vineyard as they beat the Nantucket Whalers 3-0 in baseball action on Tuesday. Richards was also 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk, Nate Porterfield went 1-for-2 with a RBI and a walk and Keaton Aliberti and Michael Cosgrave each scored a run for Martha's Vineyard (5-7).