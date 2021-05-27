Cancel
Welcome statement from Student Senate President

By Eliza Ivan
Cover picture for the articleOhio University has been and always will be a place for students to grow and find more passions. When I went to the Involvement Fair, I had no clue that by the time I go into my fifth year here I would not be in the organizations I signed up for that day or even in the same major (or the major I chose after that one). Since that day I have joined the Student Senate and have held three positions and I am now entering my fourth in my term as President. Since that day, I have also joined Alpha Omicron Pi and have gotten to hold a position on our standards board and Philanthropy Chair for a very untraditional term where I was able to raise money for Black Lives Matter, the Arthritis Foundation and a local women’s shelter here in Athens called My Sister’s Place. Since that day, I got to collaborate with other women in the Political Science field to start a new student organization called Political Science Majors Association in order to have a non-partisan political group on campus. I have gotten the opportunity to study in Northern Ireland -- I never thought I would be able to do that. I did not do any of this until my sophomore year, that is how I know the extent of a student’s potential on this campus. I have gotten to meet so many people and do so much because of the potential granted to me as a Bobcat, and I owe it all to my peers, professors and Ohio University as a whole.

