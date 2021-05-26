Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A year to remember

hudsonvalley360.com
 29 days ago

On March 12, 2021 it was a day that President Biden went on TV and said it was to be a day to remember and celebrate one year ago today this date that the COVID-19 made American and the world come to a pandemic halt, that everyone’s lives stood still.

www.hudsonvalley360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#Ups#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Orlando, FLwrkf.org

5 Years Later, 1 Pulse Shooting Survivor Remembers The Tragic Night

Saturday barely ended. It was 2:02 a.m. Sunday morning when a gunman opened fire on this date in Orlando, Fla. ORLANDO TORRES: My name is Orlando Torres, and I'm one of the Pulse nightclub survivors of the shooting of June 12, 2016. SIMON: Forty-nine people were murdered that night. Fifty-three...
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Orlando, FLDerrick

Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida were honored in Orlando and around the world on Saturday, the fifth anniversary of the attack. Speakers at an evening remembrance ceremony on the grounds of former Pulse nightclub said a rainbow...
WorldBBC

Leicester postman returns Father's Day letter sent to heaven

A mother whose eight-year-old daughter posted a Father's Day letter addressed to her dad in heaven said she was overwhelmed when it was returned to her by a postman. The postman, who recently lost his own father, managed to track down Sarah Tully after a social media appeal. He said...
Worldfides.org

AMERICA/ECUADOR - The ministries of the Word and the Eucharist conferred to five members of the Kichwa indigenous communities

Day of the Missionary Ad gentes: "the light of the Gospel that we bring will be able to illuminate the dark night of the peoples" Puyo (Agenzia Fides) - As part of his pastoral visit to the indigenous communities of Kichwa, settled in the Ecuadorian Amazon rainforest, the Apostolic Vicar of Puyo, Monsignor Rafael Cob, conferred the ministry of the Word (Lectorate) and of the Eucharist ( Acolyte) to five members of the communities of Boveras Montalvo, three men and two women. As the note released by CELAM points out, this is the first time that these ministries have been conferred to women. The laity who received this ministry were trained for three years at the Kichwas del Cefir Indigenous Formation School, and followed the specific course for ministries. Pope Francis established with the motu proprio "Spiritus Domini" of 10 January 2021, that the ministries of the Lectorate and Acolyte are henceforth also open to women, in a stable and institutionalized form, with a specific mandate. In the post-synodal Apostolic Exhortation "Querida Amazonia" of February 2, 2020, he wrote: "We need to promote an encounter with God’s word and growth in holiness through various kinds of lay service that call for a process of education – biblical, doctrinal, spiritual and practical – and a variety of programmes of ongoing formation" (n.93). "In a synodal Church, those women who in fact have a central part to play in Amazonian communities should have access to positions, including ecclesial services, that do not entail Holy Orders and that can better signify the role that is theirs. Here it should be noted that these services entail stability, public recognition and a commission from the bishop" (n.103).
Immigrationmidriversnewsmagazine.com

Letter to the Editor: Forgotten men and women

“The Forgotten Man” by Amity Shlaes, is the story of the forgotten men and women who represent the unwitting average citizens whom the New Deal coerced into funding dubious social projects. Today’s forgotten men and women are people who work, pay taxes, care for their families, help others and are...
Worldmidnorthmonitor.com

Archbishop of Ottawa-Cornwall calls on Pope for apology

The Archbishop of Ottawa-Cornwall on Monday apologized unreservedly for the Catholic Church’s role in wrenching Indigenous children from their families under the residential school system. “I know I am not alone in my sorrow or contrition,” Archbishop Marcel Damphousse said in a video posted to YouTube. “I add my voice...
Religionnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Pastor Greg Locke Says Respond to Social Media ‘Censorship’ With ‘Second Amendment Right’ | #socialmedia

Pastor Greg Locke said Monday that in response to what he sees as First Amendment attacks on his church, the church will respond “with our Second Amendment right.”. Locke, head of the Baptist Global Vision Bible Church in Juliet, Tennessee, was speaking to Stew Peters on the Red Voice Media program The Stew Peters Show about being banned from social media, as well as COVID-19 restrictions stopping large gatherings.
Religionchurchleaders.com

15 Reasons People Are Disillusioned with the American Evangelical Church

The Vinedresser often prunes the vine so that the dead branches are cleared to make way for fresh, new growth. I believe that may be happening within the American Evangelical Church. I’m not a prophet, so time will tell, but I do believe that the events of 2020 and 2021 (so far) have thrown back the curtains and shined the light on some of our greatest weaknesses.
Entertainmentworldtruthvideos.org

THE BEST OF THE JOKER

HERE'S A LIST OF "WHITE SLAVE TRADES" DATING BACK OVER 3,000 YEARS:. 3.THE ANCIENT EGYPTIAN "WHITE SLAVE TRADES" ALL OF THESE WHITE SLAVE TRADES INCLUDED WHITE MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN!. Love Master 5 hours ago. @mics972: Paul Nicholas Miller, the neo-Nazi Boogaloo Boi who is known online as a troll...
Religionwww.romereports.com

Pope Francis warns against false preachers on social media

Before the General Audience, a number of pilgrims were brought to tears...,. …and not just from the excitement of meeting the Pope. The Pope began a new catechetical series. He said the next few weeks will be dedicated to reflecting on the Letter of St. Paul to the Galatians and on topics like freedom, grace and the Christian way of life.
PizzaVox

Reevaluating the gay bar

Unmasked and hyper-aware of the midnight crowd swelling around me, I felt my heart suddenly beating too fast. Partly, I was still getting used to breathing indoor air, to being around people at all. But being back inside one of my frequent gay haunts also felt somehow sour-sweet, like the Cuervo and soda I gripped too tight. My head seemed to float above me like a helium balloon; I imagined a smiley face scrawled across it in magic marker. I was happy, after all — wasn’t I?
Boston, MABoston University

Shannon Fairley-Pittman ’08: Being Out and Authentic Is Still Complicated In 2021

“I am my authentic self!” That was the phrase I used to end my speaking points for a presentation I gave earlier this year to a group of students who identify as Afro-American/Black and Queer. The presentation, which was about helping these students build their personal and professional skills, was part of a retreat for student leaders that I participated in.