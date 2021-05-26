A year to remember

Day of the Missionary Ad gentes: "the light of the Gospel that we bring will be able to illuminate the dark night of the peoples" Puyo (Agenzia Fides) - As part of his pastoral visit to the indigenous communities of Kichwa, settled in the Ecuadorian Amazon rainforest, the Apostolic Vicar of Puyo, Monsignor Rafael Cob, conferred the ministry of the Word (Lectorate) and of the Eucharist ( Acolyte) to five members of the communities of Boveras Montalvo, three men and two women. As the note released by CELAM points out, this is the first time that these ministries have been conferred to women. The laity who received this ministry were trained for three years at the Kichwas del Cefir Indigenous Formation School, and followed the specific course for ministries. Pope Francis established with the motu proprio "Spiritus Domini" of 10 January 2021, that the ministries of the Lectorate and Acolyte are henceforth also open to women, in a stable and institutionalized form, with a specific mandate. In the post-synodal Apostolic Exhortation "Querida Amazonia" of February 2, 2020, he wrote: "We need to promote an encounter with God’s word and growth in holiness through various kinds of lay service that call for a process of education – biblical, doctrinal, spiritual and practical – and a variety of programmes of ongoing formation" (n.93). "In a synodal Church, those women who in fact have a central part to play in Amazonian communities should have access to positions, including ecclesial services, that do not entail Holy Orders and that can better signify the role that is theirs. Here it should be noted that these services entail stability, public recognition and a commission from the bishop" (n.103).