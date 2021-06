You can always tell an Archipelago book by its cover: their characteristically subtle, understated designs signal some of the most exciting new projects in translated contemporary literature. Stationed from their office in Brooklyn, New York, their staff works on publishing and promoting authors from around the world; their titles from the last few years range from the award-winning, French Rwandan author Scholastique Mukasonga to the Italian novelist Andrea Bajani and the celebrated Norwegian author Kjell Askildsen. Several members of their staff answered questions about working in the world of translation and their own translated favorites.