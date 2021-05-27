Police: Chase ends in Bryan woman's arrest, multiple charges

A Bryan woman remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after she allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Bryan-College Station. According to Bryan police, an officer responded to a convenience store on Texas 21 around 4 a.m. Tuesday on the report of disorderly conduct. Authorities found Lilian Melissa Trejo, 25, yelling and behaving erratically before leaving the area in a pickup. While leaving, she almost hit a gas pump and another car, a report notes. Police said Trejo then went the wrong way down a Texas 6 feeder road before driving southbound on north Texas 6, where she hit speeds of 90 miles per hour. She eventually exited at Southwest Parkway and drove up to 65 miles per hour down Holleman Drive, failed to maintain a single lane and disregarded traffic lights, a report notes. According to police, the pursuit continued for about 45 minutes, with Trejo repeatedly driving into oncoming traffic. At one point, police said, she stopped on Dellwood Street and abandoned a dog that was traveling with her. Tire deflation devices failed to stop Trejo’s vehicle, a report states. Trejo’s vehicle eventually was disabled in the 2200 block of South College Avenue.