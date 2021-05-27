JoJo Says ‘Masked Singer' Helped Get Her ‘Mojo Back' After Developing Severe Stage Fright

We’ve seen fans throw themselves at their favorite artists. Though, it’s always surprising to learn entertainers have idols they look up to as well. For instance, R&B singer Jojo grew up listening to tons of Hip-Hop artists in her youth. She’s even worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood such as Remy Ma and Wiz Khalifa. Furthermore, the “Leave (Get Out)” singer has lasted decades in the music industry. More importantly, she remains one of the most beloved R&B artists of our time. With such amazing talent, Jojo wouldn’t be the amazing singer she’s become without learning from stars like rapper Jadakiss.