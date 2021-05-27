Cancel
JoJo Says ‘Masked Singer' Helped Get Her ‘Mojo Back' After Developing Severe Stage Fright

By Ryan Gajewski
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo is realizing there's no such thing as too little, too late when it comes to figuring out what's important in life. The 30-year-old "Too Little Too Late" vocalist was revealed as "The Masked Singer's" season 5 runner-up in the finale that aired on Wednesday. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the personality behind the Black Swan explained how doing the show actually helped her get back to feeling more like herself.

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

Jojo
Nick Lachey
