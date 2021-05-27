Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Monkeys adopt ‘accent’ of other species when in shared territory – study

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonkeys will use the “accent” of another species when they enter its territory to enhance communication, much like a British person living in the US might forgo their ‘tomahto’ for ‘tomayto, researchers have found. Researchers investigated the behaviour of 15 groups of two roughly squirrel-sized primate species in the Brazilian...

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeys#Species#Manaus#Accents#Primates#Evolutionary Biology#British#Brazilian#Anglia Ruskin University#Languages#Contexts#White Shaggy Fur#Pied Tamarins#Predator Warnings#Red Handed Tamarins#Recordings#Nuance#Feet#Territorial Disputes#Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsNew Scientist

Monkeys can change their accent to communicate with another species

Have you ever adopted a local accent so people can understand you better? Some tamarin monkeys in the Amazon rainforest do something similar if they share living space with a closely related species. Red-handed tamarins seem to have changed their calls to sound more like those of pied tamarins, so...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Primates Change Their “Accent” in Shared Territory to Avoid Conflict

New study finds one species will adopt another species’ calls in shared territory. New research has discovered that monkeys will use the “accent” of another species when they enter its territory to help them better understand one another and potentially avoid conflict. Published in the journal Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology,...
Animalssciencealert.com

Monkeys Pick Up 'Accents' When They Want to Blend in With Neighboring Kin

A study has found that monkeys are capable of picking up new "accents" to be more friendly to their neighbors. The study, which was published earlier this month in the peer-reviewed Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology journal, looked at two different species of monkeys that live in the Brazilian Amazon: The bald-headed white pied tamarins and their cousins, the red-handed tamarins.
Animalsknpr

Scientists Say These Monkeys Use An 'Accent' To Communicate With Their Foe

In the Brazilian Amazon, a species of monkey called the pied tamarin is fighting for survival, threatened by habitat loss and urban development. But the critically endangered primate faces another foe: the red-handed tamarin, a more resilient monkey that lives in the same region. They compete for the same resources,...
AnimalsSmithonian

Red-Handed Tamarins Can Mimic Other Species’ Accents

Brazil's Amazon Rainforest is home to various genera of tamarin monkeys. Tamarins are a group of diverse squirrel-sized primates that dwell in the forest's dense canopy. New research has shown that, if they live in proximity to one another, red-handed tamarins (Saguinus midas) may mimic pied tamarins’ (Saguinus bicolor) calls in order to communicate and avoid conflict. The study, published this month in Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology, is the first to show primates adapting to another species’ call pattern when entering new territories.
AnimalsIFLScience

Bottlenose Dolphin Spotted With Pilot Whale Calf In Rare Cross-Species "Adoption"

Researchers from the Far Out Ocean Research Collective were surprised earlier this month to spot a female bottlenose dolphin swimming off the shore of Paihia, New Zealand, with a pilot whale calf in tow. Far from lost, the young whale appeared to be interacting with the female bottlenose like mother and baby, indicating that the little one has been adopted. Apparently, the unusual cross-species interaction has precedent.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

PNAS Studies Present Genomics-Informed Model of Species Spread, Drug Consumption-Linked Gene Variants in Flies

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. An international team of researchers combined species distribution models and population genomics to explore how Pyura praeputialis spread from Australia to Chile. As they report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this week, researchers led by the University of Southampton's Marc Rius collected P. praeputialis samples from Chile and Australia for genetic analysis. They found high genetic diversity among both the Chilean and Australian samples, though traced the invasive samples' origins to just one region of Australia. They further suggest that P. praeputialis could spread further in Chile, as they uncovered more than 3,500 kilometers of suitable habitat for it, which could threaten biodiversity there.
Animalslibreinfo.world

The world’s smallest monkeys, the 100-gram pygmy marmosets are actually, TWO species

The world’s smallest monkeys – pygmy marmosets which weigh in at just 100 grams each – belong to two different species, a new study has found. The research, published in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, confirms the animals skull structure and DNA mean they belong to two difference species – although their fur color, previously thought to be another such indicator, does not.
San Francisco, CANewswise

Study confirms invasive lionfish now threaten species along Brazilian coast

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA (June 3, 2021) -- Since arriving to the northern Atlantic Ocean less than 30 years ago, lionfish have quickly become one of the most widespread and voracious invasive species, negatively impacting marine ecosystems--particularly coral reefs--from the northeast coast of the United States to the Caribbean Islands. In a new study, an international research team including the California Academy of Sciences presents four new records of lionfish off the coast of Brazil, confirming the invasion of the predatory fish into the South Atlantic for the first time. Their findings, published today in Biological Invasions, discuss how the lionfish may have arrived in the region, and hold important insights on how Brazil's diving and fishing communities can help manage the invasion before it potentially devastates local ecosystems.
WildlifeScience Daily

Being social generates larger genomes in snapping shrimp

In an article scheduled to publish in PNAS, a team of researchers led by Columbia University's Dustin R. Rubenstein, a Professor of Ecology, Evolution and Environmental Biology, found that within the same genus of marine snapping shrimp, Synalpheus, genome size and social behavior not only vary widely, but they are also co-evolving over time.
TechnologyEurekAlert

Studying wombat burrows with WomBot, a remote-controlled robot

A new robot - named WomBot - that can be used to explore and study wombat burrows is presented in a study published in the journal SN Applied Sciences. Wombats reside and sleep in burrows and occupy a different burrow every four to ten days. Parasitic mites that cause sarcoptic mange, a serious disease affecting wombats, are thought to be transmitted when wombats occupy each other's burrows but it has not been clear whether conditions within burrows promote this transmission.
WildlifeEurekAlert

The genetic structures of closely related dragonflies in Yaeyama and Taiwan islands

The Amami, Okinawa region of Japan may be designated a World Heritage Site in July of 2021 based on the recent recommendation from the IUCN. The Iriomote wild cat is a symbolic species of the region, having evolved independently on the island. The area is home to many other highly endemic and unique evolutionary species. A research group comprised mostly of former students of Professor Koji Tojo's Faculty of Science lab of Shinshu University focused on the study of dragonflies, continuing from their previous study of their comparative embryogenesis. About 5,000 species of insects belonging to 26 families of the order Dragonfly are known in the world, but those with some gill-shaped protrusions on the abdomen of the larva are extremely rare. Professor Tojo's lab had been studying the Euphaea yayeyamana and the Bayadera brevicauda of the same Euphaeidae dragonfly family in Japan.
Sciencebotany.one

The “social networks” of plant mitochondria

Inside the cells of seemingly static plants are vibrant populations of motile organelles. Hundreds of mitochondria, energy providers of the cell, move about on their own individual journeys, and interact with each other as they go. They take small steps to explore their local cellular area, and use ‘highways’ in the cell (filaments made of actin protein) to travel over long distances quickly. Although this motion has been well characterised over the years, the mystery still remains: Why does the plant invest energy in moving these powerhouses around?
WildlifePhys.org

New marine scale worm species first to provide evidence of male dwarfism

In the Kumano Sea, off the southeast coast of Japan, an evolutionary mystery lays in wait. Researchers have collected samples from the muddy sea floor, including hermit crabs, mollusks and discarded shells. Here, in and on these shells, they found scale worms living mostly in pairs with a striking difference compared to the almost 900 already known species of scale worms: One was a quarter the size of its mate.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A molecular timescale for eukaryote evolution with implications for the origin of red algal-derived plastids

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22044-z, published online 25 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 3, in which the bar describing the group Obazoa omitted Thecamonas trahens and Pygsuia biforma. The correct version of Fig. 3 is:. The original version of this Article contained...
WildlifePhys.org

Hunger provokes hangry behavior, even in fruit flies

New research shows humans aren't the only ones who can turn irritable and aggressive between meals. Findings from the University of East Anglia (UEA) show 'hangry' behavior in male Drosophila melanogaster, or fruit flies, during increasingly prolonged periods of food deprivation. The flies, which feed on decaying fruit, grew ever more combative the longer they went without food—to a point; after 24 hours, the quarrelsome behavior plateaued.