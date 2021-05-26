Cancel
Why are 12-year-olds getting the vaccine?

By Letters
norfolkandtillsonburgnews.com
 8 days ago

The province has provided a telephone number for 12-year-old children to call to get an appointment for a COVID vaccination. Twelve-year-olds? Although one would think this can’t be legal, it apparently is. A 12-year-old child, still in elementary school, is considered capable of making a medical decision of such magnitude. At that age, they are not even allowed to go to the some movies unless accompanied by an adult. Do they even know anything about the vaccine they will be getting?

norfolkandtillsonburgnews.com
Related
Kidsrebelnews.com

Manitoba's 12-year-olds can get COVID jab without parental consent

The province of Manitoba can now vaccinate your child against COVID-19 without your consent. Today I'll show you the document being sent to parents in Manitoba that details how children between the ages of 12 and 15 can decide by themselves to get vaccinated. Whatever you think about COVID-19, whatever...
Kidslouisianaradionetwork.com

Pediatricians urging parents to have 12 to 15 year olds vaccinated for COVID

The Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and others urge parents to have children ages 12 and up to be vaccinated for COVID. Since the CDC’s approval to have 12- to 15-year-old vaccinated last week, Governor Edwards said more than five thousand in that age range have received one shot of the Pfizer vaccine in Louisiana.
KidsBoston Globe

Grandson is at center of grandma’s vaccination ultimatum

Q. I am the maternal grandmother of a sweet, intelligent 5-year-old boy, “Danny,” who, because of divorce, spends time at his paternal grandma’s house in a conservative area of our state. She and I have a good relationship, despite this very-contentious divorce. She is a wonderful grandmother, not only because...
Kidsfox26houston.com

CDC: More than 600K 12 to 15-year-olds have received COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON - At least 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 have received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination — less than a week since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the emergency use of vaccines for the younger age group. "Last week FDA authorized and CDC...
HealthPosted by
Q 105.7

Your 12-17 Yr Old Get Vaccine? Register Them For SUNY Free Ride

The incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine are getting bigger. Just recently the Governor offered the "Vax and Scratch". For one week those who received a vaccine got a voucher to get a scratch-off that could be worth up to five million dollars. Now the goal is to get as many twelve to seventeen-year-olds vaccinated in New York state. The incentive is free college scholarships.
Kidsbizxmagazine.com

Child Care In The Time Of COVID-19

Capacity and attendance at daycare centres across the region have fluctuated wildly as a result of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions mandated by the Province of Ontario and the Windsor Essex County Health Unit. With many parents working from home, a large number have been able to care for their children without...
Kidsuchealth.org

How children and adults can overcome needle phobia

Many people want the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine, but are afraid to get shots because they suffer from needle phobia or fear of needles. Needle phobia is quite common. But, the good news is that both children and adults can get help dealing with their fears. Some people can...
Kidsautismparentingmagazine.com

Babies on the Spectrum: Infantile Autism

When people hear the word “autism,” they probably don’t picture babies. After all, most aren’t diagnosed until they’re toddlers or even older. But ASD does exist in infants, and detecting it early on can make a difference for your child’s behavioral development and functioning in the future. In this article,...
Healthkxlp941.com

Walz urging families to get 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated

Governor Tim Walz at the Mall of America today (Wed), encouraging Minnesota families to get their 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated against COVID:. “The vaccines are readily available within miles of everyone’s home. There are opportunities right now. If you get an appointment, you can get your children in right away.”
Sweetwater County, WYwyo4news.com

Pfizer vaccine now available for children 12 years old or older

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 21, 2021) — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for children aged 12 years old or older, according to health professionals. Beginning in June, the vaccine will be available at Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River. The vaccine can even be administered at the child’s sports physical if the parent or guardian would prefer. To schedule an appointment with Castle Rock, call 307-872-4590.
KidsPioneer Press

Coronavirus Tuesday update: More than 60K 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated

More than 60,000 Minnesotans age 12 to 15 have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday. That represents about 20 percent of the group of about 300,000 Minnesotans who recently became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine after it was given the federal OK for the younger age group. Trials continue for even younger children.
CollegesWCAX

NY to raffle full college scholarships to vaccinated 12-17 year-olds

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - In an effort to get more young people vaccinated, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced a raffle of 50 full scholarships to the New York state college of their choice. Cuomo says the scholarships will be offered to 12 to 17 year-olds getting vaccinated between...
Pennsylvania Statemcheraldonline.com

Pa: Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for 12- to 15-Year-Olds

The Pa. Department of Health on May 12 encouraged all COVID-19 vaccine providers to start vaccinating anyone age 12 and over with the Pfizer vaccine as recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices...