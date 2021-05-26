Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

ZDF heute: Petra Gerester fights tears! Ultimate emotional broadcast

By Louise Fleming
nextvame.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer last appearance was in “ZDF today– Radio. Now the mediator is leaving Petra Gerester In retirement well deserved. In its last broadcast it is “ZDF today“- Mediator Petra Gerester Surprised by her colleague. To say goodbye, there were flowers, a video, and a few tears. “ZDF heute”: Presenter Petra...

nextvame.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zdf#Today Show#Children Video#Ultimate#Greens#Zdf Heute#Zdf Today#Mediator Petra Gerester#Presenter Petra Gerster#Radio#Goodbye#Laughs#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosiconvsicon.com

Broadcasting Legend Jim Lampley Becomes The Lead Voice Of Triller Fight Club

Triller Fight Club today announced that it has signed Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Lampley as its new lead play-by-play voice. Lampley will begin his multi-fight deal with the historic June 19 Triller Fight Club card at Miami’s loanDepot park, which will feature both men’s and women’s undisputed world title fights for the first time. Headlining the event, ‘The Takeover’ Teófimo López, (16-0, 12 KOs), will defend his Undisputed Lightweight World Titles (IBF, WBC, WBO, WBC, RING) for the first time against Mandatory Challenger ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., (19-0, 12 KOs). Triller Fight Club is a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg and is spearheaded by Ryan Kavanaugh. Produced by “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator Nigel Lythgoe and featuring a pre-event concert by superstars Meek Mill, Myke Towers, Snoop Dogg and Lunay (more to be announced), the Fight Club event is an unprecedented evening combining the world’s best boxers and entertainers in a not-to-be-missed, four-quadrant entertainment extravaganza.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Box: The Broadcast Archives

1. "Down To The Waterline" 3. "Once Upon A Time In The West" 7. "What's The Matter Baby" 4. "Sailing To Philadelphia" 3. "Speedway At Nazareth" 1. "Song For Sonny Liston" 5. "Where Do You Think You're Going" 6. "News" 7. "Eastbound Train" 8. "Southbound Train"
TV & Videosmymcr.net

This week's WMCR broadcast ...

In this week's broadcast of our WMCR-TV newscast: A state trooper rams a Dodge Charger on the square to end a high-speed chase while a deadly motorcycle crash in High Falls ends another. Also Tammy gives her review on the French Market. Like and share...
Celebritiesgruntstuff.com

Emotional Matthew Perry on the verge of tears in ‘Buddies’ trailer

That’s what mates are for. An emotional Matthew Perry was comforted by “Buddies” co-star Jennifer Aniston in a brand new trailer for the extremely anticipated HBO Max reunion. Perry, who performed Chandler Bing on the iconic NBC sequence, is seen reminiscing on set and admitted, “I’m going to cry now,”...
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

E3 2021 Will Be Broadcasted Globally

E3 2021 is gearing up to be the biggest gaming event globally, and that is no exaggeration. Due to the digital-only event, the ESA is continuing to work with the leading video & social media services for worldwide coverage!. The vast list of video & social media services signed on...
TV Showscommonsensemedia.org

An Emotion of Great Delight

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this book. Educational Value. Positive Role Models & Representations. Violence. What...
TV Seriesc21media.net

TV2, ZDF return to Sommerdahl

Danish crime series The Sommerdahl Murders, based on Anna Grue’s book franchise, has been renewed for a third season by local broadcaster TV2 and German pubcaster ZDF. TV4 Sweden, TV2 Norway and NPO in the Netherlands have also struck deals to air the forthcoming season. The crime procedural is set...
TV & Videosc21media.net

ZDF joins Harry Wild as coproducer

German pubcaster ZDF has boarded Irish murder-mystery series Harry Wild, starring James Bond actor Jane Seymour, as a coproducer. The 8×60’ drama has also been pre-bought by Mediawan for French-speaking Europe, while pubcaster RTÉ has come on board as the Irish broadcaster. First commissioned by AMC Networks-owned streamer Acorn TV...
Los Angeles, CAladowntownnews.com

Kim Petras returning to the stage at ‘home’

Pop star Kim Petras’ lockdown was like a roller coaster. She spent it missing her Coachella debut, working on new music and caring for her newly adopted puppies. But after a year and a half away from the stage, one thing’s consistent: She’s looking forward to performing in front of fans.
Celebritiesetalk.ca

Emmanuel Acho is 'absolutely open' to hosting ‘The Bachelor’ again

The Bachelor franchise has been in shake-up mode since the pandemic hit last year, and the changes seemingly have no end in sight. With Chris Harrison still persona non grata amongst Bachelor Nation for his racially insensitive comments earlier this year (when he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s participation in antebellum-themed parties during an interview with the first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, on Extra), the franchise has been left without a permanent host.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

No, David Spade is Not Really Replacing Chris Harrison as ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Host

While David Spade will find himself hosting several Bachelor Nation singles on a beach sometime soon, he’s not quite replacing longtime host Chris Harrison. While several reports marked Spade as Harrison’s replacement on Bachelor in Paradise, Us Weekly clarified that the Saturday Night Live alum is set to host for two of the six weeks, with other guest stars stepping in as well.
Musicearmilk.com

Dayna Roman pays homage to her heritage with "Petra"

Born in Jordan, but raised in Chicago, Dayna Roman is bringing a fresh blend of sounds to house music; combining influences from both her middle eastern heritage and her love for all things house music. "Petra" showcases her ability to delicately weave the two worlds together to create a unique soundscape.
Musicava360.com

Mood Mix with Bebe Rexha

From a song that reminds her of New York, to a song she discovered during quarantine, to her favorite Britney Spears song, this is Bebe Rexha's Mood Mix! #Colbert #MoodMix #BebeRexha. Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/ColbertYouTube. For more content from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", click...
TV Showsimdb.com

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb to Anchor Streaming ‘Today’ Highlights Show (Exclusive)

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are, for many, a morning habit. NBC hopes the “Today” pair will soon become an afternoon or evening one for a different kind of viewer. Starting June 8, the duo will take the network’s nearly seven-decade-old “Today” show into new territory. The pair will add to their on-screen duties by anchoring a half-hour “highlights” recap meant to bring the most recent “Today” news to streaming audiences. Each weekday, Kotb and Guthrie will at 1 p.m. (and in repeats at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.) co-anchor “Today in 30,” a show that aims to give viewers of.