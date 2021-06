A lot of buzz has accompanied the opening of Sydney's new South Eveleigh precinct. Is it something to do with the fact that some of the city's best mixologists and restauranteurs are calling the heritage site home? Maybe it's the location, sandwiched neatly between Redfern and Alexandria? It could just be its aura of low-key industrial cool, owing at least a little to the fact that the area was once a railway building warehouse, whose factories have now been repurposed as a stomping ground for the city's bright young things.