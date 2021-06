At the time, I was in way over my head. Pleasingly, though, I was oblivious to that so I just kept sputtering along, doing the best I could. And it was working. At 19, I was practicing newspaper journalism and tapping out obituaries on an old Royal electric typewriter. If I got lucky, Jean, who used a sleek IBM Selectric, would go to lunch so I’d run over to her desk and whip out two obituaries, rapidly.