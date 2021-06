International salvage experts and Indian vessels on Thursday joined a desperate bid to extinguish a huge blaze on a container ship off the Sri Lankan coast as fears grow that the vessel could cause a devastating oil spill. Strong Indian Ocean winds have hampered efforts to douse an inferno on the Singapore-registered X-Press Pearl that has now been burning for eight days. Three Indian coastguard vessels bolstered the firefighting operation while the owners said they have called in experts from Dutch salvage specialists SMIT to help. A Sri Lankan military helicopter on Wednesday dropped fire retardant chemicals on the 186 metre (610 feet) long ship as the blaze spread.