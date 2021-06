The Ole Miss track and field team finished their season in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Sixteen Rebels represented UM in the tournament, with the men scoring 10 points to tie for 30th place out of 65 teams and the women scoring eight to tie for 33rd out of 63 teams under Coach Connie Price-Smith. The Ole Miss men competed in the long jump, pole vault, 110-meter hurdles, the 800-meter and the 1500-meter while the women competed in the hammer throw, shot put, discus, long jump, pole vault, the 4×100-meter relay and the 10K.