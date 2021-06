No. 2 Vanderbilt baseball headed to Oxford, Mississippi, this weekend for a three game tilt with the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels. The weekend set came at a crucial juncture in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) baseball calendar with Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi State all vying for the best record in the league as the regular season winds down. Ole Miss came into the series with a 33-14 (13-10) record in third place in the SEC West, on the outside looking in of the league’s elite, but still a talented squad in their own right.