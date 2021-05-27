Cancel
Telemedicine provider reports high teleconsultation uptake in the Philippines

By Thiru Gunasegaran
Healthcare IT News
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelemedicine provider Medgate saw a 170% increase in teleconsultations in Philippines last year, with an 80% case resolution rate. The surge in teleconsultations came after it partnered with the Philippines Department of Health and the National Privacy Commission to deliver free telemedicine services, which helped in easing hospital occupancy and preventing the spread of COVID-19. Since the partnership began, it has delivered almost 70,000 virtual consultation services to patients across the country.

