The COVID-19 pandemic has been severe in the United Kingdom, where infection and death rates were very high during both waves of the pandemic. While most deaths are among the elderly, many deaths have been reported among the working population, especially the essential workers. There have been many reports that suggested key occupational differences in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and death risk, but there have not been many systematic comparisons of death rates across different occupations.