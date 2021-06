The next fight for Brandon Figueroa takes place at a venue that will forever hold a special place in his heart. It was at Dignity Health Sports Park where the unbeaten junior featherweight claimed his first title, winning an interim version of the WBA 122-pound crown in an April 2019 knockout win over Yonfrez Parejo. The feat marked the lone career appearance at the famed Carson, California venue for Figueroa, who makes a triumphant return this weekend in a title unification clash versus two-division and reigning WBC 122-pound titlist Luis Nery (31-0, 24KOs).