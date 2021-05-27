How Much Does It Cost to Hire a Personal Trainer?

Though it may seem insignificant, a great driveway completely enhances the appearance of a house and garage. Driveways are functional and practical, but they can also be beautifully designed to match your home’s exterior. So, how much does it cost to pave a driveway? When considering the cost, you’ll want to review factors such as the total size, material choice, and site preparation. Concrete is a common choice, but don’t ignore asphalt, gravel, pavers, and rubber. The material choice will also depend on the climate you live in, since some materials are better suited for hot or cold temperatures. You can expect to pay an average price of $2,392 to $6,514 for a paved driveway, with a national average of $4,447. Materials and installation usually cost $2 to $15 per square foot, but the labor costs from a reputable company are worth it to make sure your driveway lasts for years to come.