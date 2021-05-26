Calgary pops the top on alcohol in parks pilot project

The city of Denison is asking residents for their visions and input on the future of parks and trails in the city. City staff is expected to hold a open house to discuss its ongoing parks and trails master plan project Thursday. The meeting is expected to outline potential projects and priorities for the city's parks and recreation amenities for years to come. Through this meeting, city leaders hope to gather priority amenities and projects from the public which can be used to help form a blueprint for parks projects for the next decade.