Calgary pops the top on alcohol in parks pilot project
Calgary will open up 30 initial spots for citizens to enjoy a beverage in a park, as details on a long-awaited pilot project were rolled out. The city said the spots are available for booking during the June 1 to Sept. 7 pilot project period. The distribution of parks is relatively equal across the city, however the southeast quadrant only has six spots, while the others have between nine and 12. The parks were chosen based on distance from schools and playground areas, the city said.livewirecalgary.com