All of us have learned from Adam and Eve how to blame others for our own failures. God does not accept that push off from our responsibilities. For many years people in the church have been pointing to Washington DC as the ‘problem’ with our country. If we could elect better politicians, then the moral decline would stop and reverse directions. If we could enact better laws, then we could make everyone better. Let us right here, right now, take responsibility for our own failure to act.