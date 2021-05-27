Oubaali: I’m the best bantamweight in the world

WBC bantamweight world champion Nordine Oubaali is ready to defend against Nonito Donaire on Showtime this Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. “My strength is being able to adapt to any style,” stated Oubaali, a two-time Olympian. “I will feel the fight out. For me, boxing is like chess. Every time he makes a move, I have to counter it. I will respond to however Nonito comes forward and make the fight go the way I want it to.