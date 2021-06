The dictionary defines the word “inclusion” as the practice or policy of providing equal access or opportunities to people who might otherwise be excluded. Today the church is bombarded with messages from the outside and the inside that we are unloving because at times we are exclusive, and not inclusive enough. Some would say that you cannot separate loving someone from the definition of “inclusion,” but in looking at the definition above, I don’t really believe love is what is being asked for, nor what will ultimately solve the problem. It was the great Tina Turner who sang, “What’s love got to do with it”? And when it comes to the issue of inclusion in the church for anyone and everyone, man’s love is not going to solve the problem of the exclusiveness of the Kingdom of Heaven that Jesus describes for us in the New Testament. Let me explain what I mean.