The Best Charcoal Starters

Closets. Probably one of the more underrated areas of a house, but man, a nice organized closet makes a big difference in one’s day-to-day life if you ask me. I was kind of bummed that we didn’t focus on the closets at our last house until right before we suddenly ended up moving, so I wanted to make sure that I made closets a priority upfront at our new home so we could enjoy them longer. The main bedroom has one closet that Todd and I will share, and it was pretty apparent right away that it would need some TLC before it could be used properly. The top shelves weren’t cut evenly and were loose and the bottom clothes bar had brackets every foot or so across the length of the closet so that you couldn’t really slide clothes in either direction, which I hated—the brackets were everywhere! It felt like someone grabbed some boards and a bunch of hardware and just threw up a quick shelving system a few decades ago, so I decided to build a better version that looked more finished and custom when it was done.