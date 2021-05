In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, few characters represent the slow yet hard-hitting archetype as well as Incineroar does. As a slow and super heavyweight character, Incineroar has similar attributes in design to the likes of Ganondorf and King K. Rool. Although these characters share a lot of similar benefits, they are often shut down against opponents who know how to avoid gimmicks often possessed by super heavyweights to oppress or gain an advantage state. That is enough to explain where the majority of Incineroar’s flaws come from, as he is no different. Character design, and not his move set, is what pushes him low on many people’s tier lists.