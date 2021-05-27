Originally Posted On: got a bruised spine feeling 5 potential causes (flexispot.com) Let’s face it, no matter what our age we all are going to have the occasional back pain. Back pain (little or large) can span from teenage years to a seasoned adult. Many people with back pain tend to overlook a possible serious issue and just live with the discomfort. But is that the right choice? The answer is simply no. By ignoring back pain you could cause your pain to get worse or even not find out it is something more severe.