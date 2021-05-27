Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Legacy Fund trails request tabled

By DEVAN FILCHAK
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 13 days ago

Committee members say other sources to be explored. A request for $5 million to complete four Fort Wayne trail projects was tabled Wednesday by the Legacy Committee. Dawn Ritchie, the city's greenways and trails manager, said she thinks the trail projects hit all of the priorities the Legacy Committee looks at when determining what projects to fund – 21st century talent, economic development, entrepreneurship, infrastructure and quality of life.

journalgazette.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#City Parks#Council Members#Committee Members#The Legacy Committee#The Legacy Fund#Ice Way#Southtown Centre#City Councilwoman#City Councilman And#Time Corners#Legacy Funds#Economic Development#Mayor Tom Henry#Infrastructure Deficits#Sale#Washington Center Road#November#R 1st#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

North River update: “Deliverables” received

One of the stipulations of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is that the developer of the project should provide information to the City of Fort Wayne for the project. Description of [the] developer’s project development team and organizational structure;. Summary of developer’s due diligence investigation;. Revised schematic design of the...
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

INDOT hosting statewide job fair on May 20

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a job fair across the state on Thursday, May 20. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Positions include full-time highway maintenance technicians with starting pay at $19 per hour and full-time equipment mechanics at $21.96 per hour.
Fort Wayne, INinfortwayne.com

May 16 - FWCS board approves COVID-19 stipends for staff

COVID-19 made for a difficult year at Fort Wayne Community Schools, and FWCS staff will soon receive a stipend as thanks for their efforts in the 2020-21 school year. The FWCS board unanimously approved COVID-19 stipends be awarded to its staff members, both certified and non-certified. Pending completion of the...
Indiana StateTribTown.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more...
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

ACDH COVID-19 update – 5/16/2021

Today’s Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, COVID-19 update:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (May 16, 2021) – Another 37 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 12 confirmed PCR cases and 25 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,066 cases and 678 deaths Sunday. The...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Spin zone: Bill gets usual partisan twist

Everyone in the legislature agreed on House Bill 1006. But how you describe the new law is an interesting proposition. The legislation received unanimous support and was in response to state and national protests last year over police brutality against minority communities. It was spurred specifically by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, for which a police officer is now behind bars.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

May 17: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Monday, May 17, 2021:. Fort Wayne, Ind. (May 17, 2021) – Another 33 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 17 confirmed PCR cases and 16 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,099 cases and 678 deaths Monday. The Allen County case count...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

New Name for KSM Consulting

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based technology and data analytics consulting firm that sprouted from its former parent Katz, Sapper & Miller has undergone a rebranding and is expanding. KSM Consulting has adopted the new name of Resultant. In addition to the name change, Resultant says it currently has 45 new employee...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Business people

Violet Ellowsky, an LPN at Byron Health Center, was named the winner of the LeadingAge Indiana Linda Woolley Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award for 2021. Heather Dorsett was promoted to assistant vice president: bank secrecy officer/special projects manager at First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington; and Andrea Nightenhelser was promoted to assistant vice president: operations manager.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

County plan board weighs two housing proposals

Proposals for two unusual housing developments in Allen County garnered little opposition at Thursday's public hearing of the Allen County Plan Commission. One proposal aims to have a development cross city and county jurisdictional lines, and the other proposes a duplex development whose driveways empty onto a private road before reaching a public street.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Community Update

POLLINATORS AND THEIR HABITATS FOR JUNIOR-LEVEL GIRL SCOUTS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 to 16; offered by Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St. (tentatively, two days will be at a local farm or park); register at https://tickets.sciencecentral.org/Default.aspx?tagid=84; more information at 424-2400 ext. 427 or email druppert@sciencecentral.org. FAME ARTS...
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Housing development to have second public hearing

A housing development that crosses jurisdictional lines will have its second public hearing in a week on Thursday, this time before the Allen County Plan Commission. Called Violet's Garden #1, the proposal from Pure Development, Fort Wayne, envisions 105 single-family home lots, with many at .14 acre with five-foot side setbacks from property lines.
Fort Wayne, INhot1079fortwayne.com

Fort Wayne SOUP to host virtual event on June 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Submissions are now being accepted for the next Fort Wayne SOUP event, which will take place online on June 24. Community members with ideas to improve or positively impact our region are encouraged to submit ideas for consideration. Four ideas will be selected for the event. Ideas may be submitted here, until Thursday, May 27.