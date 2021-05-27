Legacy Fund trails request tabled
Committee members say other sources to be explored. A request for $5 million to complete four Fort Wayne trail projects was tabled Wednesday by the Legacy Committee. Dawn Ritchie, the city's greenways and trails manager, said she thinks the trail projects hit all of the priorities the Legacy Committee looks at when determining what projects to fund – 21st century talent, economic development, entrepreneurship, infrastructure and quality of life.journalgazette.net