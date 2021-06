The College Basketball Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network dives into the ACC basketball conference. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) go team by team projecting how the 2021-22 ACC college basketball conference will look. Will Coach K and Duke get themselves back into the NCAA Tournament? Will Hubert Davis get the ball rolling at North Carolina? Are Mike Young and the Virginia Tech Hokies flying under the radar? Could this be the year that Florida State gets to the Final Four? Is Tony Bennett and UVA going to win the ACC regular season? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Basketball Experience.