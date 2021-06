If the recent launch of the company’s first all-electric Genesis luxury car and that video of a Kia EV6 drag racing a multi-million dollar collection of high-end hypercars didn’t clue you in already, let me fill in the blanks for you: Hyundai Motor has major, world-class ambitions. Not just ambitions to compete with other carmakers in just about every segment, but to be leaders in every segment, as well, and a recent hire might just be able to push the company forward when it comes to autonomous cars.